Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Neuway Innovations
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Website Design & Web Development Company India


    At

    Neuway, you can get the best interior designers Bangalore team and website

    development for interior projects at the affordable price. We are always

    committed to provide high quality interior designing services and support as

    per customers’ requirement 

    Services
    • interior design company in Bangalore
    • home interior design company
    • website design & development
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #6, 2nd Flr, Jayswal Center, 10th B Cross, KHB Main Rd, Kanakanagar, R.T.Nagar,
    560032 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8150072221 www.neuwayinnovations.com

    Reviews

    swarnya vp
    They have provided very good services in all the phases and special thanks to the team.
    over 2 years ago
    Diksha deepu
    Nice Experience Good team work.
    almost 2 years ago
    Muse dream
    This guy is a good actor his words and job doesn't match.either good employees don't stay more than a month due to non payment.or either he has worst staff mean inexperience works with him for little penny.don't go for him and waste your precious money and time. Even I do have a worst experience with this guy in efficient fellow and a non professional,
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element