Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Play Architecture
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cover model, Play Architecture Play Architecture Bungalows Concrete White
    Cover model
    Formless, Play Architecture Play Architecture Modern houses
    Formless, Play Architecture Play Architecture Modern houses
    Formless, Play Architecture Play Architecture Modern houses
    +7
    Formless

    ‘A free mind is a fertile garden. In this garden
    we sow seeds of dreams,imaginations and reap beauty.

    Play Architecture was initially founded in the year 2005 by Mr.SenthilKumar Doss and Ms.Poonam Sachdev. The works of Play Architecture is being recognised in the industry for unique .efficient design and even more for our capability to execute projects to finer details.
    In recent past “Play Architecture” has evolved in to an organisation through inception of Mr. Deepak & Mr. Pandian as partners, bringing forth collaborative approach in to practice and research. In the initial years of Architectural practice, Senthil had the opportunity to work with internationally renouned Architect B.V.Doshi at Ahmedabad and later worked with Dominic, a French Architect at Auroville,India for more than 5 years. Play Architecture has also collaborated with Fabian Ostner Architects,for few of their projects in Bangalore. Apart from practice, Senthil teaches Architecture at R.V School of Architecture, Bangalore. With an academic interest Play Architecture been conduction various workshops and Lectures at Various Architectural Schools & Forums both in India and Dubai.

    DARE TO DREAM, MORE DARING TO DO.

    Services
    • Architecture & Interiors
    • master planning
    Service areas
    • Architectural Design & Construction
    • bangalore
    Company awards
    --
    Address
    ​ #1, AC-201/1, 2nd main, East of NGEF layout, Kasturi Nagar
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8068888660 www.playarchitecture.in

    Reviews

    Deepak Ramadasan
    Best place for design
    about 4 years ago
    Abdul Majeed Mohammed
    Contemporary designs and very modern
    over 5 years ago
    kiriti sahoo
    Master Craftsmen of excellence
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element