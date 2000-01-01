Your browser is out-of-date.

DnC
Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Projects

    Bhatt residence
    Bhatt residence, DnC DnC Rustic style living room
    Bhatt residence, DnC DnC Stairs
    +9
    Bhatt residence
    Sohala House, DnC DnC Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Stone Grey
    Sohala House, DnC DnC Minimalist bedroom
    Sohala House, DnC DnC Minimalist style garden Green
    +7
    Sohala House

    We are a collaborative design and execution firm. We believe in a multidisciplinary approach, where stakeholders and experts come together to create the product. We have a unified vision, the process is well-defined and efficiently planned. Eventually the product is delivered as was imagined.   

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Urban design
    • Architectural design
    • Campus planning
    • Construction management
    Service areas
    • Architectural design
    • Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    407 Ekdant
    411004 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9096019999 www.dnc.net.in
