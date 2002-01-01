Ferntastica Gardens is a name synonymous with Nature. We take immense pride in helping Organizations, Corporates and Home-owners get in touch with nature in their day-to-day life. With a legacy of 40+ years and counting, ours is a green heritage that caters to landscape architecture and garden maintenance needs.

We are among the most trusted and renowned Greenscape partners in Mumbai for clients across industries offering complete garden and landscaping solutions. We work with plants, trees and flowers to breathe life into otherwise mundane environments by collaborating with top-of–the-line landscape gardeners.

What started as a passion transformed into our purpose, one of creating a greener environment by bringing nature closer to your homes and offices! Get in touch to experience a whole new world of green!