Ferntastica Gardens Limited
Landscape Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (7)
Projects

    ICICI Bank BKC Complex
    ICICI Bank BKC Complex, Ferntastica Gardens Limited Ferntastica Gardens Limited Commercial spaces
    ICICI Bank BKC Complex
    Axis Bank - Worli
    Axis Bank - Worli, Ferntastica Gardens Limited Ferntastica Gardens Limited Zen garden
    Axis Bank - Worli, Ferntastica Gardens Limited Ferntastica Gardens Limited Zen garden
    +1
    Axis Bank - Worli

    Ferntastica Gardens is a name synonymous with Nature. We take immense pride in helping Organizations, Corporates and Home-owners get in touch with nature in their day-to-day life. With a legacy of 40+ years and counting, ours is a green heritage that caters to landscape architecture and garden maintenance needs.

    We are among the most trusted and renowned Greenscape partners in Mumbai for clients across industries offering complete garden and landscaping solutions. We work with plants, trees and flowers to breathe life into otherwise mundane environments by collaborating with top-of–the-line landscape gardeners.

    What started as a passion transformed into our purpose, one of creating a greener environment by bringing nature closer to your homes and offices! Get in touch to experience a whole new world of green!

    Services
    • Garden and Landscape Design
    • Garden and Landscape Execution
    • Garden Maintenance Services
    • Vertical Garden Design
    • Fairy Garden Arrangement
    • Plant Rental
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Plot No. 238A, Gama Grandeur, Central Avenue Road, Chembur
    400071 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2267315678 www.ferntasticagardens.com

    Reviews

    Sachin Pawar
    Good collection but very costly.
    5 months ago
    Annamika Sunil
    Plant variety and price is alright but staff was very disinterested in helping me
    5 months ago
    Kaveesh Thakker
    Excellent nursery
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
