‘Nabh Design and Associates’ is an interior designing conglomerate that works across all laterals, creating and implementing design solutions for interior spaces. It has been functional in the highly competitive and ever changing Indian markets for the past decade under the very able guidance of its Founder - Nitin Kothaari Jain.

The firm boasts of a vast network of associates that help in getting in a pan India support to efficiently and effectively work on diverse projects across the Indian sub continent. Presently, the firm is developing its associates’ network abroad to expand its reach and cater to the European markets as well. Bringing in acumen and perfection of a global operator, with detailing associated with a boutique firm ‘Nabh Design & Associates’ has been successful in carving out a niche space for itself. Standing tall on its philosophy of establishing a superior eye for DESIGN, DETAIL and DEMEANOR!

Nitin Kothaari Jain, Founder, Nabh Design & Associates ‘Design is meant to co-create and not compete!’ Nitin has over eleven years of experience in the field of design co-creations and interior designing. He has been an active Associate Member at IIID-Hyderabad Chapter (Indian Institute of Interior Designers) for the past eight years. He collated his design acumen, and founded Nabh Design & Associates in 2006, which works in synergy as a Think-Tank group of professional design associates aiming at creating sustainable design solutions across sectors. He strongly believes that a good design idea can prosper only in a positive work environment, and hence is always engaged in widening his network of associates and training fresh talent through NDAA’s internship program. He is also associated with various other design schools, and engages as an active mentor with fresher and freelancers from the field of Interior design.