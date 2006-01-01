Your browser is out-of-date.

Nabh Design &amp; Associates
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Reviews (11)
    Stylish Home by Nabh Design & Associates
    Stylish Home by Nabh Design & Associates, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Modern living room Marble Beige
    Stylish Home by Nabh Design & Associates, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Modern living room Marble Beige
    +6
    Stylish Home by Nabh Design & Associates
    Colourful & Lively Home Space - Designed by Nabh Design & Associates
    Colourful & Lively Home Space - Designed by Nabh Design & Associates, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Small bedroom Plywood Brown
    Colourful & Lively Home Space - Designed by Nabh Design & Associates, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Small bedroom Engineered Wood Brown
    +17
    Colourful & Lively Home Space - Designed by Nabh Design & Associates
    Luxurious Home Designed by Nabh Design & Associates
    Luxurious Home Designed by Nabh Design & Associates , Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Modern living room Marble Brown
    Luxurious Home Designed by Nabh Design & Associates , Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Modern living room Engineered Wood Brown
    +18
    Luxurious Home Designed by Nabh Design & Associates
    Luxury Interior Design 3 BHK Flat
    Luxury Interior Design 3 BHK Flat, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist dining room Ceramic
    Luxury Interior Design 3 BHK Flat, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist living room Plywood
    +21
    Luxury Interior Design 3 BHK Flat
    3d Rendering Living Room & Bedroom
    3d Rendering Living Room & Bedroom, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates
    3d Rendering Living Room & Bedroom, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates
    +6
    3d Rendering Living Room & Bedroom
    Residence Interior Design
    Residence Interior Design, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist bedroom
    Residence Interior Design, Nabh Design & Associates Nabh Design & Associates Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +20
    Residence Interior Design
    Show all 7 projects

    ‘Nabh Design and Associates’ is an interior designing conglomerate that works across all laterals, creating and implementing design solutions for interior spaces. It has been functional in the highly competitive and ever changing Indian markets for the past decade under the very able guidance of its Founder - Nitin Kothaari Jain.

    The firm boasts of a vast network of associates that help in getting in a pan India support to efficiently and effectively work on diverse projects across the Indian sub continent. Presently, the firm is developing its associates’ network abroad to expand its reach and cater to the European markets as well.  Bringing in acumen and perfection of a global operator, with detailing associated with a boutique firm ‘Nabh Design & Associates’ has been successful in carving out a niche space for itself. Standing tall on its philosophy of establishing a superior eye for DESIGN, DETAIL and DEMEANOR! 

    Nitin Kothaari Jain, Founder, Nabh Design & Associates  ‘Design is meant to co-create and not compete!’ Nitin has over eleven years of experience in the field of design co-creations and interior designing. He has been an active Associate Member at IIID-Hyderabad Chapter (Indian Institute of Interior Designers) for the past eight years. He collated his design acumen, and founded Nabh Design & Associates in 2006, which works in synergy as a Think-Tank group of professional design associates aiming at creating sustainable design solutions across sectors. He strongly believes that a good design idea can prosper only in a positive work environment, and hence is always engaged in widening his network of associates and training fresh talent through NDAA’s internship program. He is also associated with various other design schools, and engages as an active mentor with fresher and freelancers from the field of Interior design.

    Services
    • Interior Design Consultants
    • Bathroom Design Consultants
    • Online Design Consultants
    • Turnkey Contractors
    Service areas
    • Residence & Commercial
    • Hyderabad
    • Telangana
    • India
    Address
    Plot no 151, Opp : Gunrock Enclave High School, Karkhana
    500015 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-7799661177 www.nabhinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Super Designing team with utmost quality work finishing done. 
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
    nabh.enterprises
    An Experienced bunch of people to handle the Site from start to finish.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2015
    VEER JAIN
    The whole experience from making to living was wonderful.Every query and every requirements were taken into consideration,and was resolved for the same.There was a complete satisfaction for the wants and needs.excellent suggestions.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 9 reviews
