C J Sheth &amp; Co
Paint & Wall Coverings in Bangalore
    Residential project, C J Sheth & Co Modern walls & floors
    Residential project, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Modern walls & floors
    Residential project, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Modern walls & floors
    Residential project
    Tech Mahindra Office, C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Tech Mahindra Office, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Tech Mahindra Office, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Tech Mahindra Office
    Infosys Corporate Office, C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Infosys Corporate Office, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Infosys Corporate Office, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Infosys Corporate Office
    Goldfinch Hotel, C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Goldfinch Hotel, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Goldfinch Hotel, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Commercial spaces
    Goldfinch Hotel
    Customised Wallpaper, C J Sheth & Co Tropical style bedroom
    Customised Wallpaper, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Tropical style bedroom
    Customised Wallpaper, C J Sheth & Co C J Sheth & Co Tropical style dining room
    Customised Wallpaper

    We are a 30 year old company headquartered at Bangalore into the business of importing and distributing Wallpapers across India. 

    We have a wide range and variety of wallpapers to select from and can deliver our products in any part of India and can also help in installation services in many cities.

    To provide our clients with a variety of product offering we also import frosted glass films wherein we have over 150 designs to choose from.

    We are commited to provide the best quality product and service to our clients. 

    Services
    • wallpaper
    • wallcoverings
    • Customised Wallpapers
    • Frosted Glass FIlms
    Service areas
    • bangalore
    • CHENNAI
    • MUMBAI
    • Pune
    • Hyderabad
    • kolkatta
    • delhi
    • Chandigarh
    • jaipur
    • Jodhpur
    • Ahmedabad and many more.
    Address
    #14, Kilari Road, Opposite hanuman mandir, near Santoshi maa man
    560053 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8095353299 www.cjsheth.com
