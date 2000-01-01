Your browser is out-of-date.

Hinge architects
Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    • Runwal Greens - Mulund W (4bhk 2000 sq.ft c.a), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room Marble Beige
    Runwal Greens - Mulund W (4bhk 2000 sq.ft c.a), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room Marble Beige
    Runwal Greens - Mulund W (4bhk 2000 sq.ft c.a), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room Marble Brown
    +6
    Runwal Greens - Mulund W (4bhk 2000 sq.ft c.a)
    Jaswanti Gold - Mumbai. (c.a 900 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern style bedroom Brown
    Jaswanti Gold - Mumbai. (c.a 900 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Black
    Jaswanti Gold - Mumbai. (c.a 900 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Jaswanti Gold - Mumbai. (c.a 900 sq.ft)
    Dosti Acres - Mumbai (c.a 1000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room
    Dosti Acres - Mumbai (c.a 1000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern style bedroom
    Dosti Acres - Mumbai (c.a 1000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern nursery/kids room
    +2
    Dosti Acres - Mumbai (c.a 1000 sq.ft)
    Altius III - Ahmedabad (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern nursery/kids room
    Altius III - Ahmedabad (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room
    Altius III - Ahmedabad (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room
    +5
    Altius III - Ahmedabad (c.a 2000 sq.ft)
    Adarsh CLassic - Mumbai (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern kitchen
    Adarsh CLassic - Mumbai (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Classic style living room
    Adarsh CLassic - Mumbai (c.a 2000 sq.ft), Hinge architects Hinge architects Modern living room
    +5
    Adarsh CLassic - Mumbai (c.a 2000 sq.ft)
    SN REALTORS - Mumbai , Hinge architects Hinge architects Commercial spaces
    SN REALTORS - Mumbai , Hinge architects Hinge architects Commercial spaces
    SN REALTORS - Mumbai , Hinge architects Hinge architects Commercial spaces
    +4
    SN REALTORS - Mumbai

    All About Hinge Architects

    Founded by the architect duo Ar Harshil Bagadia and Ar Vaibhav Jasani, the Mumbai based architectural and design firm Hinge Architects was established in 2013 with a vision to provide creative solutions to the trending market demand. With a decade of work experiences with India’s leading architects like SSA and Dimensions, the founders of Hinge architects built up their team of young enterprising designers with a fresh perspective and open minds to understand the client’s dream. 


    Design Philosophy

    The Hinge Architects believe in the philosophy that the best design is a fine blend of purpose, function and creative style. They visualize the space's importance from the client's perspective and then make it functional and stunning with their creativity. Their design is a perfect marriage of imagination with functionality. Their expertise lies in maintaining the highest quality of professionalism. They thrive on working for the client's utmost satisfaction and seeing them in awe on project completion. They flawlessly specialize in a modern and contemporary style. 


    Signature Style

    The Professionals of the Hinge Architects prefer to work with natural materials. If given a choice of using only three materials, they will choose wood, glass and concrete. Their expertise lies in the amalgamation of these materials in building designs. However, their signature style incorporates brown mirrors that blend with the interior design, making it the highpoint of the décor.


    Services Offered

    Hinge Architects are mainly into architectural design, interior design and decoration and providing turnkey solutions for architecture and high-end interior design projects. Their services are spread over Western India with their major completed and on-going projects in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Surat. They have catered to more than 1, 25, 00 sq. ft. Their strength is in satisfying the young client’s and are dedicated to coming up with inventive ideas and meeting the demands of the design industry.  


    Projects Portfolio

    The Hinge Architects specializes in luxury residences, commercial buildings, Salon & Spa, Resorts, and the interior designs and decorations of the residential and commercial projects. However, their signature project is the high-end luxury residential interior project, the Adarsh Classic, a 2500 sq. ft. in Mumbai for an esteemed client. It allowed them to display their creativity and make a niche for the design firm in design. 


    Future Projects/Plan

    The company is working towards expanding its horizon and spreading all over India. They are focused on creating a brand name in the domestic market. Their target clients are the Builders and Developers, the Domestic and MNCs architectural projects, Corporate houses, Individual clients, and Commercial and residential projects.


    Get Connected

    You can contact the professionals of the Hinge Architects through their website www.hingearchitects.in. They can be found on Pinterest and Behance and are active in the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram (Links of their social media handle is available on the website and Homify). However, you can easily reach them through their office number: +91 9136338822. Once contacted through the website, social media or Homify, they revert within a day of receiving the message. 


    Contract to Completion of Project

    The project's work begins with the initial handshake, which progresses to get an inkling of the client's requirements, exchange of initial concepts, brainstorming sessions with the architects and the designers depending on the project requirements. They then provide the client with the initial plans and quotations. Once the project gets approved by the client, they start the work after getting the appointment letter or work order with an initial amount mentioned in the contract. The completion of the project depends on the demanding nature of the work.

      

      


    Services
    • Interior services
    • Project consultancy
    • project execution
    • designing
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • gujrat
    • Pune
    • Goa
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    A-116, Super Shopping complex, Dalvi Road, Kandivli west, Mumbai
    400067 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9136338822 www.hingearchitects.in

    Reviews

    sridharan400
    Excellent Experience... Great Work done Hinge Architects... Professional Work.... Single Point Contact... Detailed way of working done on a complete Turn-key basis.....and End Results were fabulous... All Friends and Relatives , as soon as they enter into our Home, simply start with Wow.... We thank Harshil Bagadia and his team for this superb work done for us... And I also take this opportunity to Congratulate him and his Company.... Please keep it up....
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    reena.p23
    Hinge Architects truly have an excellent sense for Design and astounding ability to fit their aesthetics to our exact expectations. They certainly nailed it with ideas that are contemporary, practical, functional, durable, cost effective yet elegant! An absolute pleasure to work with! Every step in the process from design to final walkthrough was executed with impeccable precision. Their attention to every detail, material selection & related options, quality awareness is exceptional. Unequivocally recommend Hinge architects for their unique designs, client centric solutions and positive attitude to create perfect living space.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2015
    Edit
    Heena Khatri Heena Khatri
    Expectional Service. Exceptional Results. Hinge Architects was a joy to work with. The team listened to each of our suggestions carefully and stayed in our budget to create an amazing Beauty Salon. Their selection and design  was so perfect for us that it met all us needs. Finally, Hinge Architects met every deadline throughout the process: earning credibility with every deliverable. I look forward to work with them again.  Thank you Hinge Architects
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
    Show all 14 reviews
