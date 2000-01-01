All About Hinge Architects

Founded by the architect duo Ar Harshil Bagadia and Ar Vaibhav Jasani, the Mumbai based architectural and design firm Hinge Architects was established in 2013 with a vision to provide creative solutions to the trending market demand. With a decade of work experiences with India’s leading architects like SSA and Dimensions, the founders of Hinge architects built up their team of young enterprising designers with a fresh perspective and open minds to understand the client’s dream.





Design Philosophy

The Hinge Architects believe in the philosophy that the best design is a fine blend of purpose, function and creative style. They visualize the space's importance from the client's perspective and then make it functional and stunning with their creativity. Their design is a perfect marriage of imagination with functionality. Their expertise lies in maintaining the highest quality of professionalism. They thrive on working for the client's utmost satisfaction and seeing them in awe on project completion. They flawlessly specialize in a modern and contemporary style.





Signature Style

The Professionals of the Hinge Architects prefer to work with natural materials. If given a choice of using only three materials, they will choose wood, glass and concrete. Their expertise lies in the amalgamation of these materials in building designs. However, their signature style incorporates brown mirrors that blend with the interior design, making it the highpoint of the décor.





Services Offered

Hinge Architects are mainly into architectural design, interior design and decoration and providing turnkey solutions for architecture and high-end interior design projects. Their services are spread over Western India with their major completed and on-going projects in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Surat. They have catered to more than 1, 25, 00 sq. ft. Their strength is in satisfying the young client’s and are dedicated to coming up with inventive ideas and meeting the demands of the design industry.





Projects Portfolio

The Hinge Architects specializes in luxury residences, commercial buildings, Salon & Spa, Resorts, and the interior designs and decorations of the residential and commercial projects. However, their signature project is the high-end luxury residential interior project, the Adarsh Classic, a 2500 sq. ft. in Mumbai for an esteemed client. It allowed them to display their creativity and make a niche for the design firm in design.





Future Projects/Plan

The company is working towards expanding its horizon and spreading all over India. They are focused on creating a brand name in the domestic market. Their target clients are the Builders and Developers, the Domestic and MNCs architectural projects, Corporate houses, Individual clients, and Commercial and residential projects.





Get Connected

You can contact the professionals of the Hinge Architects through their website www.hingearchitects.in. They can be found on Pinterest and Behance and are active in the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram (Links of their social media handle is available on the website and Homify). However, you can easily reach them through their office number: +91 9136338822. Once contacted through the website, social media or Homify, they revert within a day of receiving the message.





Contract to Completion of Project

The project's work begins with the initial handshake, which progresses to get an inkling of the client's requirements, exchange of initial concepts, brainstorming sessions with the architects and the designers depending on the project requirements. They then provide the client with the initial plans and quotations. Once the project gets approved by the client, they start the work after getting the appointment letter or work order with an initial amount mentioned in the contract. The completion of the project depends on the demanding nature of the work.



