HomeLane.com
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Buying a home for the first time is a big milestone in everyone's life. It is both scary and exciting. There are so many stories, ideas, hopes and possibilities coming together. We at HomeLane have witnessed this journey for thousands of homeowners so far. Combined with our experience and expertise, the ideas and aspirations for first-time homebuyers get transformed into their dream home. And we deliver these dream home interiors in a personalised, pocket-friendly and predictable manner; we make home interiors easy. Above all is our promise to our customers, home interiors delivered in 45 days, or we pay you rent. 


    Our tech-empowered teams have delivered over 11,000 homes across 10 cities over the last 6 years. And we are just getting started.


    Visit us on

    www.homelane.com

    to book your first free online design consultation.

      

    Services
    • Kitchen designers
    • kitchen interiors
    • home interiors
    • living room designers
    • living area designers
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai
    • Mumbai
    • Delhi NCR
    • Pune
    • Hyderabad
    • Gurugram
    • Kolkata
    • Goregaon
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    #728, Grace Platina, 1st—3rd Floor, CMH Road, Indiranagar
    560038 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-18001024663 www.homelane.com

    Reviews

    anurag4466
    Great work by Ashish at Homelane on the whole project setup .. also fantastic support even in times of lockdown to pin down detailed project aspects. He is very helpful, look forward to continue with the project soon.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2020
    Edit
    Ramakrishna chakkilam Ramakrishna chakkilam
    We had very good experience with Homelane. We are staying in Hyderabad and my FLAT is in Bangalore, due to work commitments it was not possible for me to travel to Bangalore for interior work, I discussed the problem with my friends, and they suggested Homelane. From the day I consulted Homelane everything went smooth. We visited Hyderabad Homelane showroom, we finalized design, and everything went on time. Since they have showrooms in multiple cities, client can visit the nearest showroom and start the work. I want to thank the team worked for my flat, the Relationship manager Gowri Shankar, Designer Bhageerath for understood our tests, given suggestions for selecting color, materials and designs and the other most important person Asish who takes care delivery. He is a super cool guy and treats the clients as his family and he takes care of everything, he is so humble and always approachable. He was continuously sharing the progress of the work with photos and during this entire period we just vised the Flat only once that to during the Housewarming and we were very happy that the interiors came up really well. Appreciated Asish. Keep the good work you are doing. God Bless You!
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2020
    Edit
    Scaria Kurian Scaria Kurian
    It has been an overall good experience working with homelane for my flat interiors. In the design phase we were assisted by Binita. She has very good design ideas and more importantly made sure to provide practical solutions to our ideas and requirements. The next stage was the production and installation stage, this was headed by homelane project manager Syed with Kevin and team. The first phases of the project finished at lightening speed and Syed addressed all our queries and concerns. However, there was some delay with the fixing of the snags which were identified during handover. The production time for the snags was longer than expected. Overall the experience and the quality of production was very good.
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Show all 14 reviews
