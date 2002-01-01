Shubhchintan is a professional and creative interior design firm in Pune, which is reputed for its excellence in interior dressing and build. Being more than just an interior house, we are your home stylist. We innovate through the role of space, materials, color, texture, light, shade, furniture and even soft furnishing. We Are here to ensure you with quality, reliability and professional ‘before and after’ service.

Design possibilities promises professional and quality services based on the few principles:

> No matter the size of your attendance you can be assured that we will attend to it with the same attention you would bestow on it.

> Our polite experience and knowledgeable designers will ensure that your desires are understood and acted upon.

> We are able to tailor a design to suit your needs and requirements.

And yes, we know that you are ready for a good night sleep with a well designed bedroom.

“Shubhchintan” can work on everything from individual to corporate offices to hotel, to residential bungalow / flat, to polyclinic / hospitals by combining aesthetics with practical considerations. Our designer team first consults with a client to determine what is wanted and offers recommendations. The design team then proceeds to create a detailed plan, addressing a number of considerations, including color schemes, furnishing styles, materials and placement of specific items, while making sure to remain within budgetary constraints. During the initial interview with a client, our designer team usually asks many questions to determine the scope of the project and the client's particular tastes orvision. Once the specifications are understood and the area to be designed has been carefully inspected, the designer creates two or three possible plans and presents them for selection and approval. The design process usually involves initial sketches that continually evolve before being finalized using computer-aided design (CAD) software. All components must be taken into account, including flooring, lighting and wall coverings as well as the people that will be using the space.

Some of challenging and prestigious projects that Shubhchintan design possibilities have undertaken are outcome of effective planning and management of time and resources.