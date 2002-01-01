Shubhchintan is a professional and creative interior design firm in Pune, which is reputed for its excellence in interior dressing and build. Being more than just an interior house, we are your home stylist. We innovate through the role of space, materials, color, texture, light, shade, furniture and even soft furnishing. We Are here to ensure you with quality, reliability and professional ‘before and after’ service.
Design possibilities promises professional and quality services based on the few principles:
> No matter the size of your attendance you can be assured that we will attend to it with the same attention you would bestow on it.
> Our polite experience and knowledgeable designers will ensure that your desires are understood and acted upon.
> We are able to tailor a design to suit your needs and requirements.
And yes, we know that you are ready for a good night sleep with a well designed bedroom.
“Shubhchintan” can work on everything from individual to corporate offices to hotel, to residential bungalow / flat, to polyclinic / hospitals by combining aesthetics with practical considerations. Our designer team first consults with a client to determine what is wanted and offers recommendations. The design team then proceeds to create a detailed plan, addressing a number of considerations, including color schemes, furnishing styles, materials and placement of specific items, while making sure to remain within budgetary constraints. During the initial interview with a client, our designer team usually asks many questions to determine the scope of the project and the client's particular tastes orvision. Once the specifications are understood and the area to be designed has been carefully inspected, the designer creates two or three possible plans and presents them for selection and approval. The design process usually involves initial sketches that continually evolve before being finalized using computer-aided design (CAD) software. All components must be taken into account, including flooring, lighting and wall coverings as well as the people that will be using the space.
Some of challenging and prestigious projects that Shubhchintan design possibilities have undertaken are outcome of effective planning and management of time and resources.
- Services
- interior designing
- Architectural designing and vastu consultant
- Residential Interior
- Office Interior
- Nursery School interior
- Hotel interior
- Restaurant interior
- Hospital Interior
- Showroom interior
- Service areas
- Pune
- Mumbai
- Aurangabad
- Nashik
- Kolhapur
- Thane
- Surat
- Ahmadabad
- Hydrabad
- Benglore
- Maharashtra
- India
- Company awards
- Professional Icons of Pune 2016
- Address
-
1164/5, ganesh society
411005 Pune, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-9422026745 www.shubhchintan.com
Shubhchintan is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creative planning & design of your residential & commercial spaces, located in Pune.As suitable to our brand name Shubhchintan We really has a holistic approach white serving our client. Our ultimate goal is to make the design process hassle-free and enjoyable. We believe in delivering superior value, outstanding quality and exacting attention to details.We have skilled professional designers with a portfolio of talent. {Interior Design} Our Head of the firm Mr. Sanjay Navgire is inspired by colour, Music, Movement & culture. He has a great understanding of architectural history & services to reflect that in his designs.Sanjay has started his creative career in 2002 since he has designed multiple high end residential & commercial projects. Which has allowed him to work with different styles from modern to traditional? He makes every project unique and fit for the client.He strongly believes that interior space should reflect the owner’s characteristics for creating outstanding interiors.
Our Interior Design Services
1) Simple makeover to complete renovation
2) Residential Interior
3) Commercial offices
4) Hotel & Restaurants
5) Retail – Stores, boutiques, spas & showrooms
6) Educational Institutes, Schools & Nursery
7) Hospital & polyclinics
We make the experience of interior design, easy for our clients. Many people think that working with an interior designer is expensive. But it doesn’t have to be. We will work with you to determine the budget that accomplishes your goal of decorating your space.Our design consultation is always complimentary which means your budget goes toward the product, not time. In addition, our extensive collection of quality suppliers means we can determine a budget that is comfortable for you.Now you can relax & know everything. We the show, you will fit within your planned investment.
“Let’s fulfil your dream ...together”