Dru Home Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (3)
    • DRU HOME DECOR, one of the Best Innovative interior designer company in Bangalore. We are a unique, friendly interior design company offering Quality, Individuality and Attention to detail in interior design and decorating. We’ll give your home a modification as you desire, with no compromise on quality.

    Our Ethos is simple: nothing is too much trouble if it means delivering the perfect design solutions for you. We believe you should enjoy the design process as much as we do.

    We don’t believe in promoting a ‘House Style’ because we feel that every client , and therefore every project is different and deserves more than a Cut – and – Paste approach. Fresh ideas and creative flair are just one part of the interior design process the other part is turning the vision into a real, comfortable and beautiful home. DRU HOME DECOR makes living the best thing to happen in your life. If you are looking for a space that inspires you every day, DRU HOME DECOR will be the right choice. Trust us when we tell you that every single one of us can add a very beautiful new look to your home.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Bengaluru
    Address
    #92, 9th Main Road, Attur Layout, Yelahanka New Town
    560064 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9663354852 www.druhomedecor.com

    Reviews

    Thanushk Achar
    over 2 years ago
    Shubhang Kaushik P
    almost 3 years ago
    GR moto vlogs
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
