Hemdznz undertake work for luxury designs as well as budget friendly
BED ROOMS
Wardrobes beds sets dressing tables
LIVING ROOMS
Sofa sets recliners Diwan sets side tables tv units
DINING ROOMS
Dining table sets
Crockery show cases Trolleys
MODULAR OR CUSTOMISED KITCHEN
POOJA ROOMS
Expertise in flooring false ceiling stretched ceiling wall papers work
Aluminium & UPVC frames with glass fitting windows n doors mosquitoe net sliding windows n doors
HOME DECOR PRODUCTS N HOME FURNISHINGS
Customise to co ordinate with interiors
In one word we undertake complete turnkey work for residential n commercial properties
We have experience in working with NRIs Villas apartments etc
- Services
- Interior design
- Service areas
- HYDERABAD
- Address
-
Plot Nos 32-34 Flat No. 204 Anand Arcade Apartments
500009 Hyderabad
India
+91-8309508089