HEMDZNZ
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
    Hemdznz undertake work for  luxury designs as well as budget friendly

    BED ROOMS

    Wardrobes beds sets dressing tables

    LIVING ROOMS

    Sofa sets recliners Diwan sets side tables tv units

    DINING ROOMS

    Dining table sets 

    Crockery show cases Trolleys

     MODULAR OR CUSTOMISED KITCHEN

    POOJA ROOMS

    Expertise in flooring false ceiling stretched  ceiling wall papers work

    Aluminium & UPVC frames with glass fitting  windows n doors mosquitoe net sliding windows n doors

    HOME DECOR PRODUCTS N HOME FURNISHINGS

    Customise to co ordinate with interiors

    In one word we undertake complete turnkey work for residential n commercial properties

    We have experience in working with NRIs Villas apartments etc

    Services
    Interior design
    Service areas
    HYDERABAD
    Address
    Plot Nos 32-34 Flat No. 204 Anand Arcade Apartments
    500009 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-8309508089
