VC Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Trivandrum
    VC Interiors  is a Trivandrum-based experiential design and furnishing agency fueled by innovation and interaction. Since its inception , the name VC Interiors has become synonymous with creative, energy-driven spaces that actively engage visitors in their environment.

    Trends come and go… But inspiring designs results when the designer and client collaborate and communicate effectively.. We tailor your design needs…!!!

    VC Interiors & Designs is a subsidiary of V Club Private Limited. We are into different verticals like Construction, interior design, Digital marketing, IT (software development & support), Imports & Exports, Business Solution etc.

    Services
    Interior Design and Furnishing
    Service areas
    Trivandrum
    Address
    Kinfra Film and Video Park, Sainika School PO
    695585 Trivandrum
    India
    +91-6282222136 www.vcinteriors.in

    Reviews

    Justin George
    VC interiors did interiors for our 2BHK apartment in Asset Orchestra. After a long search we finalized to give work to them considering the way they interacted to us, budget friendly estimation, their willingness to provide consultation and support in other aspects like electric fittings etc. I visited some of their works which give me confidence to grant the work. They completed the work as per the agreed budget and one of the key thing which we noticed was how they took the bottom responsibility to make the customer happy which quite surprised us. The team and staff who did the works at home were very polite and ready to do adjustments from the planned designs quite happily. Though it took some time than we anticipated mostly due to covid restrictions, once the work was completed we were very satisfied. Their suggestions during the entire work also helped us in taking correct decisions which turned out in saving space and giving good look. Overall, they are very good team every one could consider. They way they interact and assure you is definitely good and they will go beyond limits to make us satisfied without much gimmicks or cost.
    3 months ago
    Padmakumari P
    Great service and they really won't do any compromise on the quality
    5 months ago
    Vivek Anand
    Trust can be a fragile thing, but it is the foundation on which all relationships are built. I had used VC interiors for my 2 Bed room flat interiors. The result was rapt. They listened our ideas and implemented quickly and efficiently. The end result was fantastic. It is really been a pleasure to work with you and team. Trustworthy, efficient, Finishing & Economic. We receive nothing but happiness where you live.
    5 months ago
