Inventive Architects
Architects in Vijayawada
Reviews (5)
    • Inventive Architects is a full service architectural firm offering each client a combination of imaginative design, expertise, and intense involvement. Our reputation is based on providing the highest quality of professional services to every client. We strive to produce work that is inventive, and practical, while keeping in mind the social, economic, environmental and aesthetic issues relevant to each project.

    Inventive architects, specializes in architecture and interior designs for Residential, Commercial and office spaces and also take up Turn Key projects.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design and Landscaping
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    Satyanarayanapuram,
    520011 Vijayawada
    India
    +91-9052725803 www.inventivearchitects.com

    Reviews

    aa latha
    Excellent Service👍👍
    over 1 year ago
    Anuradha Sree
    Our first Bunglow after coming to India was designed.... She has been of the most professional, creative and enthusiastic designers I have come across. She made an effort to understand our requirements and very beautifully made our vision come to life. Her work is very clean with a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional ideas. She knows how to attend to the designing needs of every age group. It has been a wonderful and fulfilling experience to work with her.
    over 3 years ago
    Naren ChowdarY
    We have been greatly impressed by the ideas, practical advice and guidance that we have received plus the innovative solutions which really have balanced our brief and our budget. The result is better than we thought was possible when we started out! Thanks Inventive Architects
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
