Er Hardik Sorathiya
Architects in Surat
    • KeyStone

    Consultancy is (Surat) South Gujarat based one of

    the most trusted multidisciplinary firms, engaged in offering consultancy

    services. Our clients can avail from us the best-in-domain Structural Services.

    Other than that, we are also engaged in offering PMC services to our valued

    clients. Our offered services are done for both residential, commercial as well

    as industrial. Owing to the vast and thorough expertise in this domain, our

    services also include Renovation & Retrofitting of existing steel and RCC

    structures. Structural designing services offered by us are highly preferred by

    our valued clients. Our aim is to attain utmost satisfaction of our clients,

    thereby offering them a quality-approved consultancy services. Our collective

    experience in this domain has helped us to carve a niche in this industry.  

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE & STRUCTURE DESIGNING
    Service areas
    • ARCHITECTURE & STRUCTURE DESIGNING
    • Surat
    Address
    395006 Surat
    India
    +91-8511503332
