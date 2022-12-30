Your browser is out-of-date.

Infra I Nova Pvt.Ltd
Architects in Trivandrum, Kerala, India
    Infra I Nova Architects is a team of professional architects with a flair for Innovative Architectural Designs. Our Projects include Hospitals, Apartments, Homes, Offices, Commercial, Shopping Centres and even a Township. To us, every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget Constraints. We provide Architecture which satisfies the needs.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Structural Design
    • Architectural Design
    • CONSTRUCTION
    • BUILDERS
    • BEST ARCHITECTS IN TRIVANDRUM
    • BEST CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES IN TRIVANDRUM
    • LANDSCAPING
    Service areas
    • Thiruvananthapuram
    • Kollam
    • Pathanamthitta
    • Tamilnadu
    • Nagercoil
    • Kanyakumari
    • South India
    • India
    Address
    Phase 1,Thejaswini Building 2 Floor Technopark,Kazhakoottam,Service Rd,Thiruvananthapuram—695581
    695581 Trivandrum, Kerala
    India
    +91-8138000333 www.infrainova.com

    Reviews

    Remya Dileep
    I Nova Infra is an exceptionally well organized firm with innovative ideas whose sole aim is to make your dream home a reality. I am very happy with the services I received and to have worked with a team full of energetic and ambitious individuals, who were very responsible and well mannered throughout the whole project.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2020
    Jewel Saji
    If you're looking for a firm with complete dedication, responsiveness and enthusiasm, you've chosen the right place. I Nova Infra has a very young, dynamic and skillful team, who is committed to fulfill your requirements under limited budget. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: July 2020
    Rajesh S Rajesh S
    Hats off I Nova Infra for its timely commitment in my house construction project. I Nova completed superstructure within 4 months. I have done my house warming function within 9 months. I found their USP is that dedicated expertise manpower and less wastage. I Nova Infra is giving value for money. Thank you I Nova Infra.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
