M’s Atelier + FDL is a team of architects and designers based in Milan , Beijing , London and New Delhi. The vision behind the project is to come up with integrated solutions to the most difficult and challenging problems in contemporary buildings, planning, construction and design.

The team that counts about 25 people lead by Mithila Singh & Fabrizio De Leva ; is made up of professionals with different backgrounds and nationalities in order to give the best architectural and interior design service through a very dynamic way of understanding and working.

This team is working with both new constructions and restorations, giving a full service from the beginning to the end of each project.