Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
M&#39;S ATELIER
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Modern pool
    Interior, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Modern dining room
    Interior, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Interior
    Project at Dehradun, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Living roomSofas & armchairs Natural Fibre White
    Project at Dehradun, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Living roomCupboards & sideboards Plywood Wood effect
    Project at Dehradun, M'S ATELIER M'S ATELIER Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Wood effect
    +2
    Project at Dehradun

    M’s Atelier + FDL is a team of architects and designers based in Milan , Beijing ,  London and New Delhi. The vision behind the project is to come up with integrated solutions to the most difficult and challenging problems in contemporary buildings,  planning, construction and design.

           The team that counts about 25 people lead by  Mithila Singh & Fabrizio De Leva ; is made up of professionals with different backgrounds and nationalities in order to give the best architectural and interior design  service through a very dynamic way of understanding and working.

      This team is working with both new constructions and restorations, giving a full service from the beginning to the end of each project.

       

                                 

    Services
    • Architecture & Architectural—Interior design and contracts
    • furniture design and production
    • Hard decoration outsourcing
    • Construction material outsourcing
    Service areas
    • PAN INDIA
    • GULF COUNTRIES (DUBAI
    • OMAN & ABU DHABI)
    • GURGAON
    • New Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    Company awards
    Certificate of excellence from Indian Navy for the work rendered for their Pan India project.
    Address
    419, RADISSION HOTEL, B BLOCK, SUSHANT LOK -1
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9818212622 www.m-atelier.biz
      Add SEO element