The PANACHE team members are trained to be active listenersso that clients will be satisfied with our work from the very beginning. We believe that a crucial part of any design process is the initial design brainstorm between the client and the designer.

The spaces you spend most of your time in are definitely worth the extra attention PANACHE can give them. From residential spaces to commercial projects, we do it all in the world of interior design. We offer each of our clients a unique and innovativesolution to their design needs. You won’t have to lift a finger. We’ll take care of everything, from budget management to final installations.

www.panachedesigns.space