Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Panache Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Nigdi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Panache Designs
    Panache Designs
    Panache Designs
    +1
    Click to complete

    The PANACHE team members are trained to be active listenersso that clients will be satisfied with our work from the very beginning. We believe that a crucial part of any design process is the initial design brainstorm between the client and the designer. 

    The spaces you spend most of your time in are definitely worth the extra attention PANACHE can give them. From residential spaces to commercial projects, we do it all in the world of interior design. We offer each of our clients a unique and innovativesolution to their design needs. You won’t have to lift a finger. We’ll take care of everything, from budget management to final installations.

    www.panachedesigns.space

    Services
    • CONSULTATION : Architects
    • Cabinetry
    • Lighting Specialists
    • Landscape designers. FURNISHING : Upholstery
    • Lighting
    • Window Treatments
    • Accessories
    • Artwork
    • Wall treatments. MATERIALIZATION : Floorings
    • Counter top Surfaces
    • Paints
    • Colours
    • Moldings
    • Special surface treatments. INTERIOR DETAILS : Space orientation
    • Space planning
    • Floor Plan
    • Wall elevation/section
    • Ceiling Details.
    • Show all 18 services
    Service areas
    Nigdi
    Company awards
    www.panachedesigns.space
    Address
    Tilak Road,Nigdi Website : www.panachedesigns.space
    411044 Nigdi
    India
    +91-7774917400 www.panachedesigns.space
      Add SEO element