Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
FarfalleArt.com
Online Shops in Kolkata
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Paintings for Decoration, FarfalleArt.com FarfalleArt.com ArtworkPictures & paintings Paper Black
    Paintings for Decoration, FarfalleArt.com FarfalleArt.com ArtworkPictures & paintings Paper Black
    Paintings for Decoration, FarfalleArt.com FarfalleArt.com ArtworkPictures & paintings Cotton
    +2
    Paintings for Decoration

    Farfalleart.com is an Online Art Gallery cum Marketplace that deals with artworks like abstract art, conceptual art, all types of painting,  idols, sculptures, handicrafts etc and related products like art magazine, books, photography etc. in India. It was founded in 2017 by Farfalle Multiservices Private Limited to revolutionize the delivery of arts and crafts.

    Services
    indian art gallery, selling paintings, and buy paintings online
    Service areas
    India and Kolkata
    Address
    D-182, B. P. Township
    700094 Kolkata
    India
    +91-8777734389 www.farfalleart.com
      Add SEO element