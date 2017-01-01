Your browser is out-of-date.

Opame Architects
Architects in Hyderabad
Reviews (5)
    • Library for an IPS officer at Jaipur. Jewells of India, Jaipur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Library for an IPS officer at Jaipur. Jewells of India, Jaipur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Library for an IPS officer at Jaipur. Jewells of India, Jaipur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Study/officeAccessories & decoration
    Library for an IPS officer at Jaipur. Jewells of India, Jaipur
    Residence at Malviyanagar Jaipur , Opame Architects Opame Architects Bungalows
    Residence at Malviyanagar Jaipur , Opame Architects Opame Architects Bungalows
    Residence at Malviyanagar Jaipur , Opame Architects Opame Architects Bungalows
    Residence at Malviyanagar Jaipur
    Farm House , Hyderabad. , Opame Architects Opame Architects Prefabricated home
    Farm House , Hyderabad. , Opame Architects Opame Architects Modern houses
    Farm House , Hyderabad. , Opame Architects Opame Architects Modern houses
    Farm House , Hyderabad.
    Commercial office at Hitec City, Madhapur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Commercial spaces
    Commercial office at Hitec City, Madhapur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Commercial spaces
    Commercial office at Hitec City, Madhapur, Opame Architects Opame Architects Commercial spaces
    Commercial office at Hitec City, Madhapur

    Opame Architects is a full service architectural firm that specializes in integrating all elements of design: interiors, architecture and landscape. We take on clients and projects that require a high level of design sensitivity, technical expertise and hands on principal involvement, regardless of the scale. We are currently operational in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

    Services
    • Architecture & Planning
    • landscaping
    • interior
    • Furniture
    • Interior Design
    • Decor
    • Urban Design
    • Master plans
    • Valuation
    Service areas
    • Retail
    • Health
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Residential
    • Offices
    • Public spaces
    • Urban Planning
    • Product Design.
    • Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Young AchieverAward 2017
    Address
    Srinivasa Square 2nd floor, Vittalrao Nagar, Image Hospital Lane, Hitec City Madhapur. Hyderabad.
    500081 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-7891666600 www.opamearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Manish Sharma
    Young passionate Architects.
    over 3 years ago
    Maya Sahu
    A very hard working and professional team
    over 3 years ago
    vishwash sharma
    Creative and aesthetically beautiful solutions. Young passionate and dedicated team members.
    about 4 years ago
