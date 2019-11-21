We work with the sole objective of customer satisfaction as we are firm believers of the quote 'a happy customer is your brand ambassador'. In the field of interior designing, never a one size fits all approach would work and every client has a unique requirement. We deliver the best possible designs tailored to the needs of the client by simultaneously keeping the budget and timelines in check and provide an exceptional experience all along the journey.
- Services
- We provide end to end solutions right from gathering the client needs
- designing
- execution until final handover. We provide full-scale services to include carpentry
- electrical work
- painting/polishing
- false ceiling and wallpapers.
- Service areas
- Hyderabad, Telangana, and India
- Company awards
- None
- Address
-
Awfis, Lorven Tiara, 1st Floor, Kothaguda Junction, Kondapur
500084 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
India
+91-7995699585