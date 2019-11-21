Your browser is out-of-date.

Meticular Interiors LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Risinia Intellipark
    Srinidhi
    ECIL
    Vazhra Vihaari
    My Home Vihanga
    My Home Avatar
    We work with the sole objective of customer satisfaction as we are firm believers of the quote 'a happy customer is your brand ambassador'. In the field of interior designing, never a one size fits all approach would work and every client has a unique requirement. We deliver the best possible designs tailored to the needs of the client by simultaneously keeping the budget and timelines in check and provide an exceptional experience all along the journey.

    For information and ideas check out the blog.

    Services
    • We provide end to end solutions right from gathering the client needs
    • designing
    • execution until final handover. We provide full-scale services to include carpentry
    • electrical work
    • painting/polishing
    • false ceiling and wallpapers.
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Telangana, and India
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    Awfis, Lorven Tiara, 1st Floor, Kothaguda Junction, Kondapur
    500084 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-7995699585
