Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eureka Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    A604, Sun Universe, Near Navale Bridge
    411041 Pune
    India
    +91-8237771101 www.eurekainteriors.com

    Reviews

    Sofa cleaning Pune in mumbai
    over 5 years ago
    Kunal Satpute
    Sorry .. the photo you have shared here is taken from our site. Its copyright is called Saison Associates. If you do not remove this photo, it may cause your firm action. Please take care of it. Otherwise customers who have these pictures of their home. They will take action against your founding court. Please do not be famous.
    almost 4 years ago
    Naveen Bhatt
    I've worked with other designers and none have compared to my experience with Rachana and her colleagues. Rachana helped me design my living room and dining room and I love them. She really took the time to listen to what my vision was and made sure that the space reflects my taste. Rachana has impeccable style and a discerning eye. There were a couple pieces that I was debating, I ended up coming to her initial recommendation on my own and wish I had taken her word for it from the beginning- would've saved me a lot of time! Don't think twice about calling her for your design needs!
    about 6 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element