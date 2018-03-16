Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Furniso
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Project 2, Furniso Furniso Modern living room
    Project 2, Furniso Furniso Modern kitchen
    Project 2, Furniso Furniso Modern living room
    +8
    Project 2
    Project 1, Furniso Furniso Modern living room
    Project 1, Furniso Furniso Modern living room
    Project 1, Furniso Furniso Modern living room
    +10
    Project 1

    Furniso represents perfection in furniture. We undertake the challenge of adding classy furniture to your dream homes and offices. We will furnish living dreams come true.Furnishing forms an essential part of businesses and residences. We take furniture making to a fine art as a leading brand. Besides being utility based, furniture should enhance the atmosphere and create warmth besides being stylish and comfortable. Sophistication with affordable luxury, besides utility and integrity, is what we wish to translate into everyday furniture. The variety of styles does serve the same purpose ultimately and only the expert knows the differences. You would love the stunning variety and new models are coming up each day. We go through a lot of research to study global trends to design authentic furniture pieces that would occupy pride of place in the office or home.

    The secrets of interior design:

    Rather than consider the furniture a detachable part of the home or office setting, we regard them to be part of the scenery, complementing the colors, design and humor of the setting. Colors and designs must match across walls, doors and windows and curtains besides the paintings and photographs, sculpture and antiques on the walls. We will do the mix and match to further business prospects or set up an impressive living room for family occasions. We believe in artistry and creativity and learn lessons from legendary furniture brands the world over. We assure of dedicated customer support as the hallmark of services for the benefit of clients in all sincerity. Furniture, the ambience and interior design play essential roles in successful businesses and homes. Let us provide a living landscape based on wood and metal, art and culture, history and nationality.

    Services
    Designer wardrobes Bedroom sets Sofa sets Dining sets Modular kitchens School furniture Office furniture
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Hyderabad
    Address
    # 37, 2ND Cross Amarajyothi Layout Ashwathnagar Thanisandra
    560077 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7795870777 furniso.in

    Reviews

    Rishi Dokania
    First of all, would like to mention that I hardly give any social media reviews but my current experience with Furnisho compailed me doing so. The level of customization and detailing to your requirment these guys give, I believe hardly you will find any where else. Thank you Furnisho and Mr Ahmed. Just one word for my new Sofa 'fab'... The design and finishing is very elegant and comfy... Thr look is really wow....Thank you for being patient and get to the level of beyond expectations... Special love to the Puffies that you added Thanks again.
    about 1 year ago
    Syed Imran Razvi
    about 4 years ago
    Kushal Kumar
    Good work with delivery on time.
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element