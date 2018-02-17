C-Cube, Code Consultancy Cell is a non proft institution under Vivekananda Global University Jaipur. Along with in house team of 2 city planners, 10 architects, 5 interrior designers, 2 green building valuators, 2 designers, 3 graphic artists, 3 sculpture artists, 1 special fabricator, we have collaborations with 42 industry experts and professionals. We can provide you the best design solutions in least spendings.