Designs For Living

As a team at Mansi Desai’s firm, we thrive on our tagline “designs for living” we abide by it and create interiors and products that are not just functional but aesthetically exquisite. We follow our passion for designing an interior space not just for the sake of it but, for the sole purpose to reflect the dwellers personality living within. From residential to commercial and hospitality we do it all. We do not have any patent design style because we believe that designing cannot be tamed to one particular era or aesthetics. Here at Mansi Desai’s firm we continuously update ourselves with the latest trends, materials and design forecasts. Our main motto is to understand the needs of our clients and present astounding end results within the time frame which is a classic win-win situation since it leaves not just our clients but our team fulfilled and happy as well.