Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mansi Desai Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Designs For Living

    As a team at Mansi Desai’s firm, we thrive on our tagline “designs for living” we abide by it and create interiors and products that are not just functional but aesthetically exquisite. We follow our passion for designing an interior space not just for the sake of it but, for the sole purpose to reflect the dwellers personality living within. From residential to commercial and hospitality we do it all. We do not have any patent design style because we believe that designing cannot be tamed to one particular era or aesthetics. Here at Mansi Desai’s firm we continuously update ourselves with the latest trends, materials and design forecasts. Our main motto is to understand the needs of our clients and present astounding end results within the time frame which is a classic win-win situation since it leaves not just our clients but our team fulfilled and happy as well.

    Services
    RESIDENTIAL—COMMERCIAL— HOSPITALITY
    Service areas
    • Interior Designer & Decoraters
    • Mumbai
    Company awards
    https://www.houzz.in/pro/mansisdesai6/mansi-desai?irs=US
    Address
    Casablanca, 1001, 10th Floor, Junction of Gulmohar Cross Road No.10, Samarth Ramdas Road, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (w), Mumbai
    400049 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2226701188 www.mansidesai.com

    Reviews

    Akanksha Maheshwari
    over 1 year ago
    Urjita Davada
    over 1 year ago
    Amit Apte
    One of the best and highly creative interior designer. The best part is that she understands her clients requirements perfectly..The use of colours, textures and contemporary designs really makes look wonderful ...Residential or commercial...she is the right choice for interior designing...Has a huge team of contractors ...which in turn is very helpful bcos she takes up the complete job responsibility...Highly recommended !!
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element