KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Architects in Jaipur
    AASHIRWAD, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Floors
    AASHIRWAD, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Minimalist walls & floors
    AASHIRWAD, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
    +2
    AASHIRWAD
    Gupta Carpet Industries, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Modern houses
    Gupta Carpet Industries
    Residence-Pinjaniji, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Modern living room
    Residence-Pinjaniji, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern living room
    Residence-Pinjaniji, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern living room
    +21
    Residence-Pinjaniji
    Facade Renovation, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Bungalows
    Facade Renovation
    Office Interior- Surbhi Meditech, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Modern study/office
    Office Interior- Surbhi Meditech, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern study/office
    Office Interior- Surbhi Meditech, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern study/office
    +15
    Office Interior- Surbhi Meditech
    Garg Residence, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS
Modern style bedroom
    Garg Residence, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern style bedroom
    Garg Residence, KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS KHOWAL ARCHITECTS + PLANNERS Modern bathroom
    +13
    Garg Residence

    Khowal Architects + Planners is a firm of experienced professionals offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design and all municipal approvals to residential, commercial, and institutional clients in Jaipur and areas around the city. 

    The firm maintains a diversified practice. While devoted to small-scale projects it has extensive experience in both residential and commercial new construction, facade renovation. K A + D has developed expertise in  new residential multi family housing, apartment renovation and combinations, as well as commercial interior renovations. We also deal in VASTU oriented planning with expertise in the same.

    We truly believe in providing best service to our clients. We are familiar with participating as a team member and providing limited services on a project. Projects are executed with a commitment to quality designed with a disciplined approach to project constraints and clients needs. Emphasis is placed on providing the required and appropriate services as determined by each individual projects needs. 

    The firm is deliberately limited in size to maintain the highest degree of input and project supervision on all projects by its principal and associates. Our office highly computerized in all aspects of the practice. We maintain a detailed tracking system for all projects which provides a high degree of control. In addition to extensive experience in all the architectural processes from programming to construction observation.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Residential Design
    • Vastu-related planning
    • Commercial Design
    • Landscape Designs
    • Institutional Design
    • Industrial Design
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    C-62, Shiv Marg, Dundlod Colony, Hawa Sarak
    302019 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9024408197 www.khowalarchitectsplanners.com
