Archstone Ventures
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Mr Vodur Reddy's Villa, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures Classic style bathroom Tiles White
    Mr Vodur Reddy's Villa, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings MDF White
    Mr Vodur Reddy's Villa, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures
    +10
    Mr Vodur Reddy's Villa
    Mr Subramaniyam's Home, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures ArtworkSculptures Wood Wood effect
    Mr Subramaniyam's Home, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures Stairs Granite Green
    Mr Subramaniyam's Home, Archstone Ventures Archstone Ventures Stairs Wood Wood effect
    +5
    Mr Subramaniyam's Home

    Archstone Ventures, a leading Construction and Interior design company, established at Bengaluru in 2007 by a team of young professionals who seek to provide the best services to our clients. Arch Stone Ventures provides civil construction services and interior solutions. Anchored by a team of experienced builders and dynamic designers, we are dedicated to provide superior service, grounded with honesty and integrity, we focus on your wishes and precise requirements to deliver cost-effective solutions with high quality.

    In a few years of operation, the company has developed more than 20 lakh Sq. ft. of premium living, retail and work spaces under various stages of development. Today, the company is a leader and a trendsetter in the construction industry, delivering custom-designed turnkey projects in the residential, commercial, and Institutional space.

    Services
    • All interior and exterior elevations
    • Design and construction of modular kitchens
    • customized storage solutions or decorative components such as wardrobes
    • bookshelves
    • TV units
    • cabinets
    • etc. in living rooms
    • bedrooms
    • kitchen
    • study
    • balconies and bathrooms
    • Drawings and execution of custom-designed woodwork
    • built-in furniture
    • banisters
    • paneling
    • false ceilings with lighting
    • decorative glass work
    • partitions
    • etc
    • Selection of construction finishes including tile
    • stone
    • hardwood
    • paint
    • wall coverings
    • faux finishes
    • laminates
    • light fixtures (both functional and decorative)
    • accessories
    • artwork
    • etc. necessary for construction
    • Furniture plans incorporating existing and new furniture
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No 52/2, Muttappa Reddy Heights, 2nd Floor, 1st Main, Beninganahalli, Old Madras Road, Dooravani Nagar Post
    560016 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9167960520
