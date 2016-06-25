Archstone Ventures, a leading Construction and Interior design company, established at Bengaluru in 2007 by a team of young professionals who seek to provide the best services to our clients. Arch Stone Ventures provides civil construction services and interior solutions. Anchored by a team of experienced builders and dynamic designers, we are dedicated to provide superior service, grounded with honesty and integrity, we focus on your wishes and precise requirements to deliver cost-effective solutions with high quality.

In a few years of operation, the company has developed more than 20 lakh Sq. ft. of premium living, retail and work spaces under various stages of development. Today, the company is a leader and a trendsetter in the construction industry, delivering custom-designed turnkey projects in the residential, commercial, and Institutional space.