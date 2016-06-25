Archstone Ventures, a leading Construction and Interior design company, established at Bengaluru in 2007 by a team of young professionals who seek to provide the best services to our clients. Arch Stone Ventures provides civil construction services and interior solutions. Anchored by a team of experienced builders and dynamic designers, we are dedicated to provide superior service, grounded with honesty and integrity, we focus on your wishes and precise requirements to deliver cost-effective solutions with high quality.
In a few years of operation, the company has developed more than 20 lakh Sq. ft. of premium living, retail and work spaces under various stages of development. Today, the company is a leader and a trendsetter in the construction industry, delivering custom-designed turnkey projects in the residential, commercial, and Institutional space.
- Services
- All interior and exterior elevations
- Design and construction of modular kitchens
- customized storage solutions or decorative components such as wardrobes
- bookshelves
- TV units
- cabinets
- etc. in living rooms
- bedrooms
- kitchen
- study
- balconies and bathrooms
- Drawings and execution of custom-designed woodwork
- built-in furniture
- banisters
- paneling
- false ceilings with lighting
- decorative glass work
- partitions
- etc
- Selection of construction finishes including tile
- stone
- hardwood
- paint
- wall coverings
- faux finishes
- laminates
- light fixtures (both functional and decorative)
- accessories
- artwork
- etc. necessary for construction
- Furniture plans incorporating existing and new furniture
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Address
-
No 52/2, Muttappa Reddy Heights, 2nd Floor, 1st Main, Beninganahalli, Old Madras Road, Dooravani Nagar Post
560016 Bangalore
India
+91-9167960520