Ninth Corner Inc.
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (17)
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    Netaji Subhash place,Pitampura
    110034 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810582834 ninthcorner.com

    Reviews

    Anurag Upadhyay
    high quality work ,on time delivery, always ready to help , provides best solutions and creativity at its best ! Highly recommended !
    2 months ago
    Ravinder Kaur
    9th Corner Mr Rahul Gupta is totally unprofessional rude arrogant person He never delivered project on Time His motive only Collect Money & ignore client & client choice totally unprofessional he has attitude problem
    3 months ago
    Anshuman Rewri
    Thanks to 9 th corner mr rahul gupta and his team for giving us our dream.our house is best house in our appartment our neighbors told us that when we came to your house we forget that where we are We loved the services Thnks to 9th corner hope we do the more project together and one more thing that rahul bhaiya never applied the same design at the same time on his projects 🙏
    3 months ago
