We are Turnkey Interior Contractors with core specialization in False Ceiling,Paints and Civil works, we operate by the name of HOUZZUP HOME SOLUTIONS across India and have worked with a reputed set of clients and architects.

The kind of architects and interior designers we have worked with include names like Talathy and panthaky associates,Zarir mullan,Kiran Shetty,Simone Dubash,JLL project management team,Mustafa sura and associates and many more,we have executed work across all sectors and specialization in most parts of the country and we are hungry for more work ..