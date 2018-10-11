Your browser is out-of-date.

Mrs.Alifiya's Residence, Mahaveer Reviera, J.P.Nagar, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space Living roomTV stands & cabinets Plywood Multicolored
Mrs.Alifiya's Residence, Mahaveer Reviera, J.P.Nagar, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Mrs.Alifiya's Residence, Mahaveer Reviera, J.P.Nagar, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space Modern kitchen
+10
Mrs.Alifiya's Residence, Mahaveer Reviera, J.P.Nagar, Bangalore
Mr.Unnikrishnan's Residence, Urban Forest, Whitefield, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Multicolored
Mr.Unnikrishnan's Residence, Urban Forest, Whitefield, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Multicolored
Mr.Unnikrishnan's Residence, Urban Forest, Whitefield, Bangalore, Design Space Design Space Dining roomCrockery & glassware Plywood Brown
+1
Mr.Unnikrishnan's Residence, Urban Forest, Whitefield, Bangalore
Mr Sathya Site at HSR Bangalore, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood White
Mr Sathya Site at HSR Bangalore, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood White
Mr Sathya Site at HSR Bangalore, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood White
+3
Mr Sathya Site at HSR Bangalore
RBD Stillwaters Apartment, Design Space Design Space Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting MDF White
RBD Stillwaters Apartment, Design Space Design Space BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
RBD Stillwaters Apartment, Design Space Design Space BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White
+3
RBD Stillwaters Apartment
HSR Layout, Design Space Design Space KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Green
HSR Layout, Design Space Design Space BedroomAccessories & decoration Paper Pink
HSR Layout, Design Space Design Space Living roomAccessories & decoration Paper Beige
+5
HSR Layout
Jaynagar Site, Design Space Design Space Living roomAccessories & decoration Plywood Yellow
Jaynagar Site, Design Space Design Space Living roomLighting MDF Blue
Jaynagar Site, Design Space Design Space Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Blue
Jaynagar Site
Show all 10 projects

Since being established in 2008, we at Design Space have managed to build up a wealth of experience and an impressive and expansive portfolio of satisfied clients.    

Our team keeps communication at the center and are open to small or big projects. We are open to and feel capable to delivering the best to everyone. 

We can cater to both commercial and residential projects. Each project is treated on it's merit as we not only look at it with aim that's agreed in cohesion with our client in mind.   

Through our originality and accessibility we aim to be distinctive. Our strong communication and co-ordination skills come to the fore when we look to involve our external partners. We look to help our clients build their own brand and be able to help them execute their vision while still keeping it practical and easy to use. 

Our Process: It's really a simple process and quite logical to go through 

You Book an Appointment

We show you Personal Designs

Together we Close the Designs

We go for Production

We Execute

We Handover the Project 

Services
  • Turnkey Interior for residential
  • Specialised into Modular Kitchen
  • Wardrobe
  • Furniture
  • False Ceiling
  • Furnishings
Service areas
  • Bangalore
  • Mysore
  • Davangere
  • Tumkur
  • Chitradurga
  • Hyderabad
Address
# 1207 , 3rd floor , 22nd Cross,14th Main,Sector—3 ,HSR Layout
560102 Bangalore
India
+91-9742604585 www.designspace.online

Reviews

Geet Singh Geet Singh
We are happy with the excellent interiors done at our 3BHK flat.They have a set of skilled professionals and don't compromise on quality.Executed on time.Highly recommended.
over 2 years ago
Edit
Ananya Swami Ananya Swami
Interior designing is about making people happy, either functionally, aesthetically or emotionally. I think that we should make the best of where we live and we all should be able to come back home to a place that is welcoming and represents who we are. That's exactly Design Space interior concepts did for us. They have turned our home a life worth living.
over 2 years ago
Edit
MAHIMA PANDEY MAHIMA PANDEY
Wonderful experience with "DESIGN SPACE". We are truly happy with the way the entire designs were and how they were done. To our surprise when we finally saw the house, the end product was better than the 3D designs. We would want to thank the entire team of "DESIGN SPACE" for their continuous support to ensure we had our dream home in the way we would cherish forever.
over 2 years ago
Edit
Show all 21 reviews
