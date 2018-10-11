Since being established in 2008, we at Design Space have managed to build up a wealth of experience and an impressive and expansive portfolio of satisfied clients.
Our team keeps communication at the center and are open to small or big projects. We are open to and feel capable to delivering the best to everyone.
We can cater to both commercial and residential projects. Each project is treated on it's merit as we not only look at it with aim that's agreed in cohesion with our client in mind.
Through our originality and accessibility we aim to be distinctive. Our strong communication and co-ordination skills come to the fore when we look to involve our external partners. We look to help our clients build their own brand and be able to help them execute their vision while still keeping it practical and easy to use.
Our Process: It's really a simple process and quite logical to go through
You Book an Appointment
We show you Personal Designs
Together we Close the Designs
We go for Production
We Execute
We Handover the Project
- Services
- Turnkey Interior for residential
- Specialised into Modular Kitchen
- Wardrobe
- Furniture
- False Ceiling
- Furnishings
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Mysore
- Davangere
- Tumkur
- Chitradurga
- Hyderabad
- Address
-
# 1207 , 3rd floor , 22nd Cross,14th Main,Sector—3 ,HSR Layout
560102 Bangalore
India
+91-9742604585 www.designspace.online