ADEKKAL DESIGN STUDIO is a chennai based startup architecture firm, to explore our hands on in the field of design and create desirable living spaces.

We focus on Architecture, Interiors, Space Planning in Sectors like Residential, Commercial and Institutions.

We involve clients throughout our design process to ensure their satisfaction.

We Use varied software like Autocad for Scheme and Detailed drawings , Photoshop for presentation , Sketchup & Revit for 3D Modelling to help client to visualize the design.