Adekkal design studio
Architects in Chennai
    ADEKKAL DESIGN STUDIO is a chennai based startup architecture firm, to explore our hands on in the field of design and create desirable living spaces.

    We focus on Architecture, Interiors, Space Planning in Sectors like Residential, Commercial and Institutions.

    We involve clients throughout our design process to ensure their satisfaction.

    We Use varied software like Autocad for Scheme and Detailed drawings , Photoshop for presentation , Sketchup & Revit for 3D Modelling to help client to visualize the design.

    Services
    Design and Detail drawings
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Commercial and Institutions.
    • Chennai
    Address
    Door No. 5/9(A), Kent Castle, 19th Avenue, Ashok Nagar
    600083 Chennai
    India
    +91-8807609880
