The design house
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    • Apartment in the Western Suburban of Mumbai, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom Wood Amber/Gold
    Apartment in the Western Suburban of Mumbai, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom Wood Amber/Gold
    Apartment in the Western Suburban of Mumbai, The design house The design house Modern bathroom Wood Brown
    +11
    Apartment in the Western Suburban of Mumbai
    JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
    JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
    JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT, The design house The design house Modern living room
    +5
    JANKI KUTIR APARTMENT
    Thane Apartment., The design house The design house Modern dining room
    Thane Apartment., The design house The design house Modern dining room
    Thane Apartment., The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Thane Apartment.
    Interior Designs, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
    Interior Designs, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
    Interior Designs, The design house The design house Modern dining room
    +6
    Interior Designs
    Juhu Residence, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
    Juhu Residence, The design house The design house Modern style bedroom
    Juhu Residence, The design house The design house Modern bathroom
    +2
    Juhu Residence

    Our aim is to visualise innovative ideas and create beautiful spaces.We understand that all projects come with their own set of challenges and time and effort goes into just about everything that we are creating for the first time which is where the lies the joy of new experiences.

    Services
    Interior Design, interior styling, and Furniture Design
    Service areas
    India and MUMBAI
    Address
    202 navkar plaza ,104 bajaj rd,vile parle- west
    400056 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9870444613 www.thedesignhousecompany.com
