3DBricks
Architects in Trivandrum
Reviews (20)
Projects

    • Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern nursery/kids room
    Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern nursery/kids room
    Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern living room
    +11
    Interiors
    Flat Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern living room
    Flat Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern living room
    Flat Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern dining room
    +8
    Flat Interiors
    Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern style bedroom
    Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern style bedroom
    Interiors, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Interiors
    Villa Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern living room
    Villa Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern dining room
    Villa Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern living room
    +6
    Villa Project
    Residence Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern bathroom
    Residence Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern bathroom
    Residence Project, 3DBricks 3DBricks Modern bathroom
    +11
    Residence Project

    Putting our best strength"Listening to you"  forward,we believe in creating customized spaces that enhance the energy levels within you,suit your life style an create an ambiance that helps you fulfill your daily duties with maximum potential and ease.

    Services
    • Residential Package
    • Interior Design package
    • FLOOR PLAN
    • property staging
    • Real estate advisory
    Service areas
    • Architectural and Interior Design Service
    • Trivandrum
    Address
    3DBricks
    695587 Trivandrum
    India
    +91-9961985006 www.3dbricks.com
    Legal disclosure

    Our team of experience architects,civil engineer and artist and interior designer help us to render personalized client service for residential purpose. 

    Reviews

    Agna Pandaraparambil martin
    Quality execution with in the stipulated deadline.great job team 3dbricks.and thanks a lot
    7 months ago
    Eshanvi Kansra
    Like all the design. Good team work. Thanks alot.
    7 months ago
    Markjericho Perez
    Great designs. Love the team. Always promot to our queries.
    7 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
