MSAP Architects & Interior Designers is an architectural studio based in New Delhi.

We, at MSAP, aspire to create built environments that question, rethink & improve on the existing state of affairs. Our built environments provide meaningful and practical enrichment for users, institutes & communities. We believe that design is an ever evolving & ever improving journey that encompasses all aspects of work & services. Each assignment is a collaborative exploitation of our clients, in-house architects, engineers as well as consultants & users. Our methodology is derived from a process that is fuelled by open, challenging spirits of collaboration of professionals who make up our firm with their dedication towards design excellence & innovation. A broad diversity of participants, actively engaged in the process, have allowed us to analyze projects from different perspectives & develop a culturally, sustainable & innovative design approach that is widely accepted by the users.