MSAP
Architects in New Delhi
    MSAP Architects & Interior Designers is an architectural studio based in New Delhi.

    We, at MSAP, aspire to create built environments that question, rethink & improve on the existing state of affairs. Our built environments provide meaningful and practical enrichment for users, institutes & communities.  We believe that design is an ever evolving & ever improving journey that encompasses all aspects of work & services. Each assignment is a collaborative exploitation of our clients, in-house architects, engineers as well as consultants & users.  Our methodology is derived from a process that is fuelled by open, challenging spirits of collaboration of professionals who make up our firm with their dedication towards design excellence & innovation.   A broad diversity of participants, actively engaged in the process, have allowed us to analyze projects from different perspectives & develop a culturally, sustainable & innovative design approach that is widely accepted by the users.

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    A-154, Manikshaw Road, Anupam Gardens, Sainik Farm
    110062 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9953312065 msaparchitect.com
