Term seven is used because of elements used in art are line, shape, form, colour, value, texture and space followed by principles that are balance, contrast, emphasis, movement, pattern, rhtyhm and variety.7 design is an experienced firm for architecture, interior design, landscape design and product design. We work on the principle of sustainable design. Sustainability creates and maintains the conditions under which humans and nature can exist in productive harmony. Good desing is sustainable, great design is reponsible.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Designing
- Civil Work
- Landscaping
- Service areas
- Surat
- Address
-
Vesu
395007 Surat
India
+91-9537770717 seven-design.ueniweb.com
We believe in doing work of the highest possible quality under lavish care and fundamental design as well as minute details as per needs. The core purpose of the firm is to create spaces that inspires and turns dreams into reality.