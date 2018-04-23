Your browser is out-of-date.

Saraswati Interior
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (9)
Projects

    We are work on basis of client specify and take pride by servicing to the client. Since we work on turnkey basis, our first engagement with client to complete our client proforma to know look view of the client, So that before starting our model concept of design we know the actual need and taste of the client. We engaged with client at every stage of designing to provide our best designing solution for the client. By doing this method we insure the execution process will be hassle free.

    Services we offer:-Home Interior, Bedroom Design, Living room Design, Exterior Design, Kitchen design, Custom builtin design, Furniture Design, Exterior Design, Complete home Interior, Color selection, Consultation, Turnkey Project, Custom design, Architectural Solution, Space planning, Kitchen renovation and re-modeling, Home renovation and remodeling, Wardrobe design, curtain selection, Walking wardrobe, Custom entertainment room, Home theater, Custom Lobby, Furniture selection, Utility Space, House Plan, Floor Plan.

    Services
    • color selection
    • Bathroom decor
    • living decor
    • tile fitting
    • Carpentry work
    • Painting work
    • false ceiling work
    • Electrical work
    • SS and grill work
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Hyderabad
    • Chennai
    • Karnataka
    • India
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designer in Bangalore by Outlook money
    Address
    #5, 15 main, sector 4, HSR layout
    560102 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9632409444

    Reviews

    drajaprabhakar
    Team Saraswati Interior is one of the very good professional team and they maintain ethics and dedicated to fulfill commitment as they promise. I have hired them for my 3BHK apartment, they manage all work well and completed all work within the time frame. I noticed their quality control, product warranty, services and design all are wonderful. It's worth to hire team Saraswati Interior, I am totally satisfy their way of working.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
    Sandhya CH Sandhya CH
    It was great experience of mine, I hired Mr. Harikesh and his team for my 2.5 BHK house, first of all I will thanks him and his team for lower quote and their will be no increase or decrease in the basic plan, second timely delivery and for the third maintaining quality. It's worth to hire Saraswati Interior and I had very good experience with Saraswati Interior. Thanks to Mr. Harikesh and all the team member of Saraswati Interior
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Cyber Spider Cyber Spider
    Hire for 2BHK, totally satisfied the way they handle it
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
