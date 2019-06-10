Ecoinch Services is a Noida based interior design firm with a team of experienced consultants who bring residential and commercial spaces to life through an in-depth understanding of the industry. The firm focuses on delivering professionally executed projects that are created through comprehensive consultation with clients. Operations are conducted through a single point of contact who undertakes 360-degree coordination for meeting all the clients’ needs for consultation, planning, designing and execution. The point of contact works with the firm’s four core groups, namely interior design and execution, real estate development and property evaluations, online home and office furniture retail, as well as green tech consulting. Ecoinch helps large construction projects get green certification from local authorities by providing advisory services to keep the project environment-friendly. With the use of technology and industry knowledge, the firm offers integrated consulting services to the planners and creators of large projects so they can be assured of all services from a single source.

Range of Services

Residential Design and Development Services



Ecoinch Services offers complete interiors planning, design and execution services, including modular kitchen design and development along with the setup of premium storage units. Besides this, they provide complete wall to wall wardrobe units along with wall mounted decoration units for living rooms, shoe racks and wall mounted foyer storage units and bookshelves, chest of drawers and study units for home offices.

Space Enhancement Services



The firm’s services include renovation and improvement related tasks such as painting, electrical and plumbing works, setting up of false ceiling and wall partitions and wall and floor tiling. Additionally, they also help with installing centralized air-conditioning systems in residential and commercial offices.

Planning and development of commercial offices and retail stores





Offices

Every office project commences with meticulous planning for creating a work area that functions as a creative arena to foster team spirit and togetherness so that employees feel like the office is their second home.

Showrooms and Retail Outlets

Showroom plans are drawn after detailed discussions with clients to understand their business, target audience and competitors. The focus is on designing spaces that draw crowds of people who can spend quality time looking for things they want and recommend the experience to their associates.

Cafes and Restaurants

Restaurants are planned and executed with care to create bright, exciting and welcoming interiors that ooze luxury, fun and comfort. Building a fan club of repeat customers is the ultimate goal.

Manufacturing Units

The planning and development of manufacturing plants are done with technical guidance provided by experts, with years of industrial experience, who offer practical, cost-effective solutions. Instead of working purely as a design and execution firm, Ecoinch’s consultants work as an integral part of the clients’ development team. Besides helping with certification of buildings as per established norms, the consultants undertake end-to-end handholding for projects to enable energy savings, project clearances and reducing the carbon footprint.

Signature project

Ecoinch’s signature project is a prestigious office created for an investment banking company that wanted an international standard work environment with a touch of Indian design elements. The office was designed to look unique with detailed spatial planning to ensure that every inch had functional importance and met the client’s expectations.

Company Ethos

The firm follows the 3 Cs principles – Clarity, Creditability and Comparability. They rely on it to ensure every project that they complete is exceptional, besides ensuring that they retain the clients’ confidence.

Plans for 2021

Ecoinch plans to grow beyond their current reputation of being a North India centred company and expand to offer Pan India services for construction and design consultancy. They aim to branch out nationally with custom-built furniture design. Additionally, the setting up of a new website for services and solutions is on the cards.

How to contact and work with Ecoinch

The AskMe form on the company website is the best way to send contact details to the firm’s business development team so that they can get in touch with prospective customers. Besides that, a phone call, email or Whatsapp message can be used to set up a meeting with the consultants for sharing project details and pictures.