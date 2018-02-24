Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
studio18_by_sneha
Architects in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Astha emrald, studio18_by_sneha studio18_by_sneha Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Astha emrald, studio18_by_sneha studio18_by_sneha Classic style dining room
    Astha emrald, studio18_by_sneha studio18_by_sneha Classic style living room
    +12
    Astha emrald

    studio18_by_sneha is an Architectural design, Interior design,Product design & Furniture design consulting studio based in Pune & Ahmedabad India, 

    Designs of studio18_by_sneha emulates simple, rustic and trendy look. It aims to provide best possible use of available space, Each space is crafted and customized according to functional requirements.

    Services
    Architectural and Interiors
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    B,1104, Arv imperia,
    411060 Pune
    India
    +91-8411822776 business.facebook.com/Studio-18-by-Sneha-354748888262001
      Add SEO element