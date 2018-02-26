Your browser is out-of-date.

Windorz India Pvt Ltd
Doors in Faridabad
    We at WINDORZ INDIA (P) LTD are part of a group having more than Fifty years of experience in the Aluminium Industry. WINDORZ INDIA (P) LTD is an amalgamation of like minded professionals. The ideology of the company is to provide a detailed and professional approach in the field. We have a good mix of Professionals, and infrastructure which provides us with a wide exposure, ranging from designing of systems, procurement & developing extruded sections, to detailing out of complex systems such as Curtain wall & structural glazing, thus enabling us to completely take over any project and complete the project within the stipulated time and restricted conditions.

    It is our endeavor to constantly improve, and provide our clients with the latest systems and designs in Curtain Walls, Windows and door systems, and any other type of glass façade systems, metal fabrication, display & signage systems comparable with the best in the world. We have a state-of the-art plant in Faridabad, where we have the latest automatic double mitre saws, single mitre saws, copy routers, end milling machines, etc. The entire plant was imported from Spain. We also offer our clients complete design consultancy, and also offer maintenance & cleaning of glass.

    Services
    • Doors
    • windows
    • finishes
    • skylights
    • canopies
    • pergolas
    • metal façades
    • conservatories and glass façades.
    Service areas
    Faridabad
    Address
    104 DLF Industrial Area, Phase 1
    121003 Faridabad
    India
