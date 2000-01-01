Mobile apps are important to

make growth in business in the current industry. Earlier the day, websites and social media were the way to do brand promotion, but today mobile apps are the new business strategy. If you are a little bit confused about the cost then this is the fact that there is no public data on his actual cost of developing apps. But you can estimate it with common formula and knowing about functionality.

The cost can vary as per the functionalities you want to have in your app and company charge for developing . Even you can take the average cost to develop it is $ 2000 to $ 35000.

So, decide what features and functionality you want to give to the end users of the app. A simple, informative to educate user will cost you lesser that that of an interactive application which need for communication with the real time user and gives results.

Besides the above factors, you can also consider about the estimated cost of marketing support, advertising, human resources etc. You can also take help from he calculators offered by different companies, you need to specify the features and the calculator will show you the approx cost of developing.