Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    Grounded firmly with the passion to create ordinary spaces into beautiful abodes using the essence of emotions, colors and textures, Design In was incepted in the year 2013. Using careful study, research and the right artistic judgement Mr.Anish Loharuka firmly believes that a beautiful decor of the house adds a value to your living.The planning and designing of a project undertaken by the company is done in accordance with the available space and personal requirements of the client. Special attention is given to every detail right from concept to the completition of a project so as to ensure complete customer satisfaction.Whether your style is contemporary or modern, we have a team of dedicated and expert professionals who put in their best to give designs that suit your mood and taste. The team of creative and technical staff handles various aspects of work which includes project management, visualization, design development etc. The company has grown over 12 years doing interior designing for residences, offices, showrooms, restaurants and more.

    Services
    Interior Designing and Turnkey solution
    Service areas
    Pune and Kolkata
    Address
    Balewadi
    411045 Pune
    India
    +91-8668243303 www.designin.co.in
