U and I Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Reviews (4)
Projects

    • Mrs. Usha Ravikanth's Residence, Prestige Song of the South, U and I Designs U and I Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mrs. Usha Ravikanth's Residence, Prestige Song of the South, U and I Designs U and I Designs Eclectic style living room
    Mrs. Usha Ravikanth's Residence, Prestige Song of the South, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +16
    Mrs. Usha Ravikanth's Residence, Prestige Song of the South
    Mrs. Divya's Residence, Bren Edgewaters, U and I Designs U and I Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Mrs. Divya's Residence, Bren Edgewaters, U and I Designs U and I Designs Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
    Mrs. Divya's Residence, Bren Edgewaters, U and I Designs U and I Designs Eclectic style living room
    +18
    Mrs. Divya's Residence, Bren Edgewaters
    Dr. Smita's Residence, Hoysala Landmark, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern living room
    Dr. Smita's Residence, Hoysala Landmark, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern living room
    Dr. Smita's Residence, Hoysala Landmark, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +9
    Dr. Smita's Residence, Hoysala Landmark
    Mrs. Preeja's Residence, HSR Layout, U and I Designs U and I Designs Dining roomCrockery & glassware Plywood Brown
    Mrs. Preeja's Residence, HSR Layout, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern dining room Plywood Brown
    Mrs. Preeja's Residence, HSR Layout, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomStorage Plywood Brown
    +11
    Mrs. Preeja's Residence, HSR Layout
    Mrs. Vidyarani's Residence, Independent Home, Bangalore, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern living room
    Mrs. Vidyarani's Residence, Independent Home, Bangalore, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    Mrs. Vidyarani's Residence, Independent Home, Bangalore, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern living room
    +15
    Mrs. Vidyarani's Residence, Independent Home, Bangalore
    Mr. Vinay's Residence, VBHC Palmhaven, U and I Designs U and I Designs Modern living room White
    Mr. Vinay's Residence, VBHC Palmhaven, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration White
    Mr. Vinay's Residence, VBHC Palmhaven, U and I Designs U and I Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets Brown
    +10
    Mr. Vinay's Residence, VBHC Palmhaven
    U and I Designs, founded in 2016, is a full-service interior design company focused at creating refreshingly unique and tailor-made interiors that transform your space. Our ethos is clear and straightforward – interpreting the client’s style and translating their brief into a seamless journey from concept to completion.

    ﻿We would go above and beyond on every project to bring our client’s vision to life. We do not promote any singular signature look but instead focus on giving the client a space that is truly personal and special to them.

    Services
    • Interior Designer
    • Consultation
    • Floor Plan Consultation
    • Interior Designing and Execution
    • Interiors Consultation
    • Architects
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Address
    560020 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    +91-9986475764 www.uandidesigns.in

    Reviews

    Vinay Gurav Vinay Gurav
    The team heard our expectations very well and came up with the plan that exactly was mapped in our minds. Talking about execution team, they are very motivated and their attention to detail was mind blowing. I really like their attitude of no compromise. I would strongly recommend the U & I design team. VINAY & RENUKA, VBHC Palmhaven2, C3 1904.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    sonal mutha sonal mutha
    To partner with U&I designs to provide interior solutions to my space was a good decision we made. Clarity of thought and crisp communication...understanding our requirements...seamlessly blending aesthetics and functionality is their USP.  Great team... great post handover service.. Impressive work. 
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    shreya sharma shreya sharma
    Very professional & attention to detail was second to none. Their team discussed our requirements, understood what we wanted and created our beautiful house. They create design keeping in mind the practical usage. Extremely happy with their service. I would highly recommend U and I designs to anyone who is looking for a reliable, talented and experienced interior designer  
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: June 2017
