U and I Designs, founded in 2016, is a full-service interior design company focused at creating refreshingly unique and tailor-made interiors that transform your space. Our ethos is clear and straightforward – interpreting the client’s style and translating their brief into a seamless journey from concept to completion.

﻿We would go above and beyond on every project to bring our client’s vision to life. We do not promote any singular signature look but instead focus on giving the client a space that is truly personal and special to them.