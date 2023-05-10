U and I Designs, founded in 2016, is a full-service interior design company focused at creating refreshingly unique and tailor-made interiors that transform your space. Our ethos is clear and straightforward – interpreting the client’s style and translating their brief into a seamless journey from concept to completion.





We would go above and beyond on every project to bring our client’s vision to life. We do not promote any singular signature look but instead focus on giving the client a space that is truly personal and special to them.