Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Elevation Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence Interior Decorating in Mumbai - Krishna Joshi, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomBeds & headboards
    Residence Interior Decorating in Mumbai - Krishna Joshi, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Residence Interior Decorating in Mumbai - Krishna Joshi, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomBeds & headboards
    Residence Interior Decorating in Mumbai - Krishna Joshi
    Rosemount Rodas, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Rosemount Rodas, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomBeds & headboards
    Rosemount Rodas, Elevation Interior Elevation Interior BedroomBeds & headboards
    Rosemount Rodas

    Elevation Interior is one of leading turnkey interior designer in Mumbai, providing wide range of interior designer service at all over Mumbai. Company has professional interior designer team, which help to provide perfect interior design idea to all client according to demand.

    Elevation Interior is one of growing company in the interior design industry and we offering following interior service to home, office, shop or spa & residency etc 

    Services
    Interior Designer in Mumbai
    Service areas
    Mumbai and Thane
    Address
    27 Acres, Kothari Compound, Near Tikuji Ni Wadi
    400607 Thane
    India
    +91-2225898444 www.elevationinterior.com

    Reviews

    Vishnu Nair
    Seems to be a professional firm and have enough experience to take premium residential projects
    9 months ago
    kasturi more
    I am changing my review as I got very good service from the owners Mr. Praveen and Ms. Nazish. Nazish’s work quality and ideas are very pretty and beautiful. Quality of work they offer is uncompromised you can close your eyes and go ahead with them for interiors. I had faced issues with their staff being not responsive to my calls and messages 🙄 however if you contact directly to the owners they will definitely look into the matter asap and solve it.
    10 months ago
    Kinjal Gohil
    Creative and Unique Designs and Expert Designer.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element