Matter of space P. Ltd is a company dedicated to the creation of quality and vibrant space by culminating thoughts to things. The company provide its services for designing, furnishing and also for civil work. These services are both for individual assignment and also for turnkey basis. It undertakes all types of projects including residential,commercial, business spaces etc.





The company is constituted by three directors who have attained vast experience in the line of activity constituting core sector of designing and furnishing besides executing the assignment giving much importance to quality of work and adhering time schedule. The directors joined by a team of specialized staff in the field of designing who ensures honoring the individual thoughts and sense of taste of the client and best utilization of available space giving traditional and modern touch best suitable and in compliance to the requirement and essence of the valued patrons. Another team in the company is devoted to overall monitoring and execution of assigned job.





This team is headed by one of the directors who is assisted by one site supervisor for each project besides skilled staff in various related work such as plumbing, electric & furnishing installation besides civil work and color/painting etc. Additional team supervised by another director takes care of purchasing and accounting. This team makes contact directly with the manufacture or the wholesale dealer of various products used in this line of activity. This involvement facilitates best bargain in the rate and thus reducing the overall cost of the project comparing to their peers. The team also assist the valued client in shopping giving their views as regard what color or pattern shall be most suitable for the site under consideration.





To ensure strict quality compliance, the company, without any compromise, uses branded raw material whether it is for furnishing, civil work, electric installation, sanitary products, tiles, paints and all other related utilities. Further for giving shape to individual taste in furniture and furnishing the company has its own workshop / factory at Sector----85, Guru gram having required mechanical installations where furniture of patron is manufactured. It gives an opportunity to the customer to visit the workshop when his or her furniture is being manufactured there. It gives an occasion and satisfaction to the client to check the quality of raw material being used and also the designing pattern being adhered to.





The company also make it certain that the job assigned to it fulfills the expectations of the client not at the time of delivery but subsequent also and to make it effective it provides warranty for the same. This gives additional comfort to the client. It is worth to mention that since all the directors have plenty of personal field work experience it gives additional value of cost cutting. It can be observed that the quotation of the company for any assignment are much less than the quotes of other service providers/ peers. The company also gives comfort to the client to undertake any alternation in furniture if some new idea or thoughts emanate in the mind of valued client.