Somany Ceramics
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Noida
Reviews
    A FRESH START WITH NEW BATHROOM TILES
    Interesting Ideas to Decorate your Bedroom
    Tile ideas that make a difference

    Somany Ceramics are leaders in designer tile manufacturing. They offer complete home decor solutions, from polished vitrified tiles and kitchen tiles to digital and glazed vitrified tiles and tile laying solutions. To view their latest tiles designs, check out their collection online. Decorate your home the way you built it, with love!

    India and Noida
    F-36, sector-6
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-1204627900 www.somanyceramics.com

    Bhupesh Vrat Arya
    They have many varieties in tiles at competitive prices
    about 1 year ago
    Vinod Tuteja
    Lots of varieties of Tiles. Take appropriate knowledge of Tiles.
    6 months ago
    gaurav goyal
    Somany experience centre is good and their staff as well. However, the problem starts here : 1. Once the tile is selected, hardly any dealer will have that tile in stock. 2. Quite often you might hear, we will have to get the tile from Morbi, Gujarat and to get from there only large containers come. 3. No dealer will take interest in procuring tile for you, if you have just 300-400 sq ft of tile req 4. To me the Somany salesperson gave the guidance of 400 Rs per box, while Mayur granite who had this tile in stock mentioned a min of 500 Rs per box. However, other dealers mentioned the price as Rs 430-440 per box. No other dealer is ready to get me that tile because the order quantity is just 200 sq ft. So clearly, its a hassle buying Somany tiles.
    8 months ago
