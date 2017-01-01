Garg Architects is a firm of experienced professionals offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design and commercial in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.

The firm maintains a diversified practice. While devoted to small-scale projects it has experience in both residential and commercial new construction, rehabilitation and landmark restoration. Emphasis is placed on service to our clients. We are familiar with participating as a team member and providing limited services on a project. Projects are executed with a commitment to quality designed with a disciplined approach to project constraints and clients needs. Emphasis is placed on providing the required and appropriate services as determined by each individual projects needs.

The firm is deliberately limited in size to maintain the highest degree of input and project supervision on all projects by its principal and associates. Our office is highly computerized in all aspects of the practice. We maintain a detailed tracking system for all projects which provides a high degree of control.

