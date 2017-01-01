Your browser is out-of-date.

Garg Architects
Architects in Panchkula
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Sky Box House, Garg Architects Garg Architects Single family home Concrete White
    Sky Box House

    Garg Architects is a firm of experienced professionals offering comprehensive services in architecture, interior design and commercial in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.

    The firm maintains a diversified practice. While devoted to small-scale projects it has experience in both residential and commercial new construction, rehabilitation and landmark restoration. Emphasis is placed on service to our clients. We are familiar with participating as a team member and providing limited services on a project. Projects are executed with a commitment to quality designed with a disciplined approach to project constraints and clients needs. Emphasis is placed on providing the required and appropriate services as determined by each individual projects needs. 

    The firm is deliberately limited in size to maintain the highest degree of input and project supervision on all projects by its principal and associates. Our office is highly computerized in all aspects of the practice. We maintain a detailed tracking system for all projects which provides a high degree of control. 

     In addition to extensive experience in all the architectural processes from programming to construction observation.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior design
    Service areas
    • Panchkula
    • Chandigarh and surrounding cities
    Address
    House No. 138, Sector-17
    134109 Panchkula
    India
    +91-1724733999 www.gargarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Shikha Tanwar
    My experience as an employee was very bad. What he did to me was really terrible. This shows how selfish and unprofessional they are. You can block me from everywhere which you have already done but you cannot hide this truth.
    8 months ago
    Travellers Delight
    Fantastic Concepts, Amazing Person Mr Varun Garg, I personally recommend for a professional dealing....
    9 months ago
    Rajesh Kumar
    Young and energetic team with marvellous ideas and concepts
    about 3 years ago
