CAFFE ARCH DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Architects in Lucknow
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Budget Friendly Restaurant Designed & Build
    Closet Retail Interior Design And Execution By Caffe Arch Design Studio
    Modern Home Office Design
    Home Elevation Design For Mrs. Sonal Pal Singh
    Residence Design for Abhishek Singh

    WELCOME TO CAFFE ARCH DESIGN STUDIO


    Affordable Design Solutions for all your Architectural and Interior needs.

    We hope that you will find inspiration here!


    Affordable home interior design services? Look no more -Just reach us, relax and enjoy your hobbies, meanwhile we design your pocket friendly dream home!!


    From concept through construction, to the finishing touches of each of your projects, you can rely on our team to deliver a personal environment tailored specifically for you. By interpreting an individual client’s style and needs, our licensed designers can successfully incorporate function while following current fashion trends.


    We believe in long term design value, which we achieve by selecting quality pieces and through timeless design.


    The mission of our team is to create an affordable home interior or a special paradise for every client which will define their exact desire. To us, Client – Architect relationship is based on integrity and trust. Most of our clients invariably end up becoming our associates. The understated, approachable nature that permeates our studio environment enables us to understand our client as people and resolve their brief by listening, probing and questioning, before exploring the limitless design possibilities for a project

    Services
    • InteriorDesign
    • Outdoor Living Spaces
    • Architecture Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Carpets & Rugs
    • Artwork & Accessories
    • Furniture
    • Flooring Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Turnkey Solutions
    • Outsourcing Work
    • Furnishing
    Service areas
    Pan India
    Company awards
    Registered with Council of Architects
    Address
    3, First Floor, Building No. 27 Chandralok, Sector E, Near Kapoorthala
    226024 Lucknow
    India
    +91-8953183307 caffearch.com
