HOME CITY LIFESTYLE
Furniture & Accessories in Delhi
Reviews (22)
    • DLF new Town Heights Flat Design, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Multicolored
    DLF new Town Heights Flat Design, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration MDF Multicolored
    DLF new Town Heights Flat Design, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Multicolored
    DLF new Town Heights Flat Design
    Chili's, Connaught Place, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Modern dining room Engineered Wood Red
    Chili's, Connaught Place, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Modern dining room MDF Multicolored
    Chili's, Connaught Place, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Country house Concrete Multicolored
    Chili's, Connaught Place
    A Residence Design, Omaxe Forest, Noida, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Multicolored
    A Residence Design, Omaxe Forest, Noida, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Multicolored
    A Residence Design, Omaxe Forest, Noida, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Interior landscaping MDF Multicolored
    A Residence Design, Omaxe Forest, Noida
    Cafeteria Design for HPCL at Scope Minar Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE KitchenKitchen utensils Aluminium/Zinc Multicolored
    Cafeteria Design for HPCL at Scope Minar Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cafeteria Design for HPCL at Scope Minar Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Dining roomChairs & benches Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cafeteria Design for HPCL at Scope Minar Office
    HPCL, Bhuvneshwar Regional Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Commercial spaces MDF White
    HPCL, Bhuvneshwar Regional Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Commercial spaces Wood Red
    HPCL, Bhuvneshwar Regional Office, HOME CITY LIFESTYLE HOME CITY LIFESTYLE Office spaces & stores Engineered Wood White
    HPCL, Bhuvneshwar Regional Office

    Home City is India’s leading manufacturer and lifestyle retailer of quality Home Furniture, Décor, Modular Kitchens & Office Interior Solutions. Homecity is an integrated project management company offering cutting edge design-build solutions for interiors executed to finesse for custom-made residential and commercial spaces.

    Services
    • Modular and Customized Furniture
    • Kitchen & Miscellaneous Equipments
    • Ingenuity in Design and Décor
    • Efficient Space Planning
    • Designing of Corporate Complex's
    • Designing of Factories
    • Plants & Residential edifices
    • Societies
    • Farm Houses
    • Interiors- Flooring
    • Ceiling
    • Partitions
    • Manufacturing of Modular Furniture for Offices & residences
    • Painting and Polishing
    • Wall papers
    • HVAC
    • Fire and Sprinklers
    • Electrical Work
    • Plumbing Work
    • Security System
    Service areas
    North India
    Address
    B-116, Opp. Kirti Nagar Police Station , Block C6, Mansarover Garden, Kirti Nagar, Delhi
    110015 Delhi
    India
    +91-9996201357 www.homecityonline.com

    Reviews

    udit khaneja
    I purchased a sofa set from them. Quality is very good. They gave me 3 years warranty. They resolved the issue I had with product in no time. Staff is really helpful specially Vaishali and Pradeep(carpenter who visited my place).
    about 2 months ago
    Biswajit Raiguru
    Wide range of good quality and affordable products. Very user friendly and on time delivery. It was an overall satisfying and convenient experience
    about 2 months ago
    Bibhash Kumar
    We purchased king size bed, wooden tables and chairs, bench from home city. The product seems good and excellent support from sales team to service, delivery and installation staff. Good for those who wants to buy wooden finish stuff. Thanks home city team. All the best
    about 2 months ago
