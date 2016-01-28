Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Today building or remodeling a kitchen can be quite costly. You need to consider the material for the floor, the walls, the counter tops, the cabinets and even the appliances.
Welcome to a contemporary and stylish Indian home where soothing, neutral colours and sleek, trendy furniture
make a unique style statement. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Allied Interiors, the home features…
Kitchen being the most frequently used room in the house needs to be designed carefully. One of the simplest ways of of designing this space is by opting for a U-shaped kitchen layout.