Xultant Interiors
Interior Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
    2BHK Tv unit, Xultant Interiors Xultant Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets Wood
    2BHK Tv unit

    xultant interiors is one of the best interior designers in Bangalore.We are in Madular As well as Customization sector.

    Our company  is one of Top 10 Interiors Design Company , as well as  we have  highly skilled in Commercial,  Residential and Home Interior Decoration with all styles as customers needs. we are specialized in customized furniture as well as.  there are plenty of interior designing companies in Bangalore.  But we are providing  affordable and good quality Interiors.

    Services
    • Modular Furniture
    • Customized furniture
    • False ceiling
    • Flooring
    • Cladding
    • window treatments…
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Andhrapradesh
    Address
    Hsr 1st sector
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7975234116 www.xultantinteriors.com

    Reviews

    mallesh rayala
    This is the best interior firm in Bangalore... Space planning, With in 15 days execution, Good finishing and reasonable price.
    about 4 years ago
    Phani Kumar
    We can get our home interiors as the way we wanted it to be.Good knowledge on designing creatively,colour matchings, materials to be chosen.Good people with great minds.
    about 4 years ago
    Lavanya Nadarajan
    What we get is what was promised. Excellent work! Excellent planning and work done in stipulated time! Surely recommend to my friend's circle!
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
